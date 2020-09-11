Suspect At Large After 21-Year-Old Shot Outside Apartment Complex In Area

A suspect is at large after shooting a 21-year-old man outside an area apartment complex.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department received multiple calls reporting gunshots fired and a victim injured shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, near Muldowney Circle Capt. Richard Wilson said.

Upon arrival, a 21-year-old victim was found bleeding with a gunshot wound to his leg and an additional wound on his side.

Officers treated the victim until paramedics arrived, who transported him to an area hospital for treatment on the gunshot wounds.

Wilson said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, though no suspect has been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Detective Division by calling the department’s tip line at (845) 451-7577.

