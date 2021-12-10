Contact Us
Strong Winds Could Cause Weekend Power Outages, Central Hudson Warns

Zak Failla
Central Hudson crews are prepared for the expected storms this weekend.
Central Hudson crews are prepared for the expected storms this weekend. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

Some Hudson Valley residents could see power outages over the weekend as severe storms bringing whipping winds to the area could cause problems for area utility companies, officials are cautioning.

Central Hudson issued a warning on Friday, Dec. 10 to advise that the company is readying crews and advising customers to prepare for potentially severe windstorms that could have an impact on electric service beginning Saturday (Dec. 11) afternoon through early Sunday (Dec 12) morning

According to Ryan Hawthorne the Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson, current forecasts are calling for a cold front to move into the region Saturday afternoon with rains and increasing wind gusts of up to 50 mph in some areas that could break limbs and topple trees onto power lines.

"We are closely monitoring the potential for deteriorating conditions this weekend and are prepared to respond," Hawthorne said.

"We have a field force of more than 400 line and tree workers including internal crews, contractors and mutual assistance from Ohio, Indiana, New Hampshire, Maryland and New York ready to deploy if outages do occur.”

