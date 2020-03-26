Second Dutchess Resident Dies From COVID-19

The second death of a Dutchess resident related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been confirmed.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health confirmed the death late Thursday afternoon, March 26.

The department confirmed the 71-year-old man died on Wednesday, March 25 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh.

The patient was admitted to the hospital for cardiac arrest and respiratory distress, and was swabbed for COVID-19, which was confirmed positive, the department said.

The individual had not been known to the health department until his hospitalization.

Further specific information cannot be provided for privacy reasons, according to the department.

“For the second time in less than a week, we've lost a resident to the pandemic which has gripped our nation, and we hold his loved ones and friends in our hearts during this difficult time," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "Though we have planned for COVID-19's impact on our community, nothing can prepare us for the human toll it has already taken, and likely will continue to take.

"The loss of life to this virulent pandemic underscores the importance for every resident to take precautions to stop its spread, and it also accentuates the brave and critical work of our healthcare professionals, working day and night to protect Dutchess County."

Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said, “We, as a county, continue to deploy every resource available to combat COVID-19 in our community, and we beseech every resident to stay home to assist us in quelling the virus' proliferation."

Dutchess County currently has 190 positive cases of COVID-19, and the numbers are expected to increase as testing expanded locally earlier this week, officials said. Staying home is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve so as not to overwhelm the local healthcare system and ensure everyone can get the care they need.

Dutchess County Government continues to provide residents the most current information and guidance on its website, dutchessny.gov/coronavirus , its Coronavirus hotline, (845) 486-3555, and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

With 285, New York has nearly triple the number of fatalities linked to COVID-19 as any other state.

