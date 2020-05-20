Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Found Dead Floating In Hudson River After Jumping From Bridge
News

Putnam Sees New COVID-19 Fatality, Small Increase In Cases: Latest Breakdown By Town

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A look at the latest number of cases by town in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH

There was one new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fatality in Putnam, as the county saw a small increase in cases.

The Putnam County Department of Health is reporting that as of Wednesday, May 20, there were 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,347 positive, and one new death, marking the 58th county resident to die from the virus.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, and the county is monitoring 35 active cases. 1,311 COVID-19 patients are no longer isolated or quarantined, according to the Department of Health.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

  • Carmel: 426 (3 new);
  • Southeast: 274 (4);
  • Kent: 234 (1);
  • Putnam Valley: 167 (4);
  • Patterson: 132 (3);
  • Phillipstown: 114 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 352,845 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 22,843 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.