Putnam Sees New COVID-19 Fatality, Small Increase In Cases: Latest Breakdown By Town

There was one new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fatality in Putnam, as the county saw a small increase in cases.

The Putnam County Department of Health is reporting that as of Wednesday, May 20, there were 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,347 positive, and one new death, marking the 58th county resident to die from the virus.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, and the county is monitoring 35 active cases. 1,311 COVID-19 patients are no longer isolated or quarantined, according to the Department of Health.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

Carmel: 426 (3 new);

Southeast: 274 (4);

Kent: 234 (1);

Putnam Valley: 167 (4);

Patterson: 132 (3);

Phillipstown: 114 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 352,845 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 22,843 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

