Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Putnam
News

Putnam Now Has 427 COVID-19 Cases: Latest Rundown By Town, Breakdown By Sex, Age Groups

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the percentage of Putnam County COVID-19 cases by town. Carmel (in light blue) has the highest at 37 percent, followed by Southeast (20 percent). Photo Credit: Putnam County
A breakdown of cases by age group. Photo Credit: Putnam County

There are now 427 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Putnam County.

Twenty-two of those are hospitalized.

Two COVID-19 deaths of county residents since Tuesday, April 7 have brought the total number of fatalities to 16.

Here is a breakdown of cases by town:

  • Carmel, 157
  • Southeast, 85
  • Kent, 66
  • Putnam Valley, 44
  • Patterson, 40
  • Philipstown, 35
  • Total: 427
  • Men: 244, Women: 183

In the first image above, Carmel (in light blue) has the highest percentage at 37 percent, followed by Southeast (20 percent).

For a breakdown of cases by age group, see the second image above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.