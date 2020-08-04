Putnam Now Has 427 COVID-19 Cases: Latest Rundown By Town, Breakdown By Sex, Age Groups

There are now 427 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Putnam County.
Twenty-two of those are hospitalized.
Two COVID-19 deaths of county residents since Tuesday, April 7 have brought the total number of fatalities to 16.
Here is a breakdown of cases by town:
- Carmel, 157
- Southeast, 85
- Kent, 66
- Putnam Valley, 44
- Patterson, 40
- Philipstown, 35
- Total: 427
- Men: 244, Women: 183
In the first image above, Carmel (in light blue) has the highest percentage at 37 percent, followed by Southeast (20 percent).
For a breakdown of cases by age group, see the second image above.
