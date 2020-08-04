Putnam Now Has 427 COVID-19 Cases: Latest Rundown By Town, Breakdown By Sex, Age Groups

There are now 427 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Putnam County.

Twenty-two of those are hospitalized.

Two COVID-19 deaths of county residents since Tuesday, April 7 have brought the total number of fatalities to 16.

Here is a breakdown of cases by town:

Carmel, 157

Southeast, 85

Kent, 66

Putnam Valley, 44

Patterson, 40

Philipstown, 35

Total: 427

Men: 244, Women: 183

In the first image above, Carmel (in light blue) has the highest percentage at 37 percent, followed by Southeast (20 percent).

For a breakdown of cases by age group, see the second image above.

