Putnam Hospital To Reopen Labor, Delivery Services, New OB-GYN Office

As Putnam Hospital prepares to reopen its labor and delivery unit, it is also opening a new OB-GYN office as well, hospital officials said.

The hospital's birthing unit, which has been closed since March 2022, is expected to reopen in January 2023, according to officials from Nuvance Health, which owns the Carmel hospital.

In addition to the reopening, an obstetrics and gynecology office will open as well on Thursday, Dec. 29 in Suite 110, Nuvance officials said.

"This is a great location for patients since it provides families the benefit of being at a small, family-centered facility that is associated with tertiary care hospitals. If those higher levels of care are needed, they are available," said Dr. Elizabeth Lucal, the obstetrician and gynecologist who will work at the office.

It is the only hospital in Putnam County.

