Putnam County COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 60: New Rundown Of Cases By Town

Zak Failla
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, by percentage.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has now claimed the lives of 60 Putnam County residents, as the total number of cases topped 1,450 cases since mid-March.

On Day 94 of the pandemic, there were 22 new COVID-19 cases in Putnam, bringing the total to 1,451 positive cases since the outbreak began. Of those cases, 60 have resulted in the deaths of Putnam residents.

A total of 9,506 COVID-19 tests have been issued according to the Putnam County Department of Health, with 18 cases currently active. Nine COVID-19 patients remain at Putnam Hospital.

Since the outbreak began, 1,432 COVID-19 patients have been treated and have resolved and cleared by health officials.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

  • Carmel: 453 (4 new);
  • Southeast: 317 (9);
  • Kent: 244 (3);
  • Putnam Valley: 176 (3);
  • Patterson: 142 (2);
  • Phillipstown: 119 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 2,167,831 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 373,040 testing positive for the virus as of Tuesday, June 2. There have been 24,023 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

