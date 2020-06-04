Protest Draws Thousands To Poughkeepsie

Peace was the message as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Dutchess County to protest the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after an officer allegedly detained him.

The protestors, ranging from 12-year-old children to elderly adults, gathered at Harriet Tubman Park in the late afternoon on Tuesday, June 2, in the City of Poughkeepsie to voice their outrage over the death.

With thousands turning out, the park was quickly overrun and protestors spilled into the streets, marching from the park to the Mid-Hudson Bridge, where they were stopped by New York State troopers after about 100 marchers made it onto the bridge.

The others began marching throughout other city streets, with law enforcement officers from the city, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, and the state police, keeping watch over the generally peaceful crowds.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro marched with the group, and at one point, City of Poughkeepsie Police Chief Thomas Pape kneeled with protestors.

Rolison said he was proud of the community for coming together in peaceful protest.

"During this week, the City of Poughkeepsie has witnessed several protests relating to the senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis," Rolison said. "I want to convey how proud I am of the community for coming together in peaceful demonstrations to express their frustrations and to push unrelentingly for racial equality."

The mayor also thanked law enforcement for their professionalism in handling the demonstrators.

Molinaro also said he was proud of those taking part in the protests, including faith leaders and law enforcement.

"Yes, there were moments of tension, but calm prevailed," he said. "Organizers worked hard to remain passionate and peaceful and our finest were at their finest."

