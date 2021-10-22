Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Theft At Area Business
News

Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Stewart Airport

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A bomb threat has been called in to Stewart International Airport.
A bomb threat has been called in to Stewart International Airport. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Daniel Case

State police are investigating a bomb threat at New York Stewart International Airport.

State Police Spokesman Steven Nevel said a person called 911 at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to report a bomb threat at the airport in Orange County located in New Windsor.

State police are sending police dogs capable of detecting bombs to the airport.

"We automatically send bomb dogs and extra troopers when there is a bomb threat," Nevel said.

Troopers from the Montgomery barracks are leading the investigation, Nevel said.

Calls to the airport regarding any evacuations have not been returned. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.