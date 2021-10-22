Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Stewart Airport

State police are investigating a bomb threat at New York Stewart International Airport.

State Police Spokesman Steven Nevel said a person called 911 at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to report a bomb threat at the airport in Orange County located in New Windsor.

State police are sending police dogs capable of detecting bombs to the airport.

"We automatically send bomb dogs and extra troopers when there is a bomb threat," Nevel said.

Troopers from the Montgomery barracks are leading the investigation, Nevel said.

Calls to the airport regarding any evacuations have not been returned.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.