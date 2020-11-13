Photos: $3.2M Bridge Project Completed In Area

The $3.2 million dollar replacement of the Salt Point Turnpike Bridge in the Town of Pleasant Valley has been completed.

Construction, which included the replacement of the bridge over Wappinger Creek, the reconfiguration of an intersection and the replacement of an adjacent culvert, began on April 16 of 2019.

The new bridge has two new four-foot-wide shoulders, improving safety and mobility along State Route 115, and the culvert promotes the health of the waterway by allowing water to flow more freely through the area.

The structure is also better lit than its predecessor, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and was outfitted with steel girders for longevity and decorative barriers for aesthetic quality.

"Improving our local infrastructure has long been one of my top priorities and it takes committed partners at every level," said State Sen. Susan Serino. "This project will go a long way to improve safety and prevent flooding and our community is grateful to the state for its partnership in making the new bridge a reality."

Nearby, the Hibernia Road intersection was relaid in a "T" configuration, improving sight distance for drivers.

During construction, the Salt Point Turnpike had one lane of alternating traffic through the project area, and traffic was controlled by a temporary signal.

The bridge is used by motorists traveling between the Taconic State Parkway and the City of Poughkeepsie.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

