One New COVID-19 Death Reported In Putnam County: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases By Town

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County by percentage. Photo Credit: Putnam County

There has been one new fatality related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County, which saw more than a dozen new cases of the virus confirmed.

The COVID-19 death toll has now reached 56 countywide.

With 14 new COVID-19 cases in Putnam, the county now has had 1,270 cases since the pandemic began in early March.

There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, while the Department of Health is monitoring 32 cases of possible COVID-19. Of the confirmed cases, 53 percent have been men, and 47 percent were women.

The latest town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County, as of Tuesday, May 12, according to the Department of Health:

  • Carmel: 410 (3 new);
  • Southeast: 249 (5);
  • Kent: 226 (3);
  • Putnam Valley: 156 (2);
  • Patterson: 122;
  • Philipstown: 107 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 1,225,113 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 338,485 testing positive, and 1,430 new cases in the past 24 hours. Since the COVID-19 outbreak hit New York in early March, there have been 21,845 deaths tied to the virus.

