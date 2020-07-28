One Killed When Tree Falls On Car On Route 9

A person was killed after a tree fell on a woman while she was driving on a stretch of Route 9 (Albany Post Road) in the area.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 27 in Dutchess County just south of Mills Cross Road in Staatsburg.

The person, whose identity has not been released, was traveling northbound at the time. Utility lines also came down, causing scattered power outages in the area.

The roadway was closed through the evening during the cleanup and accident investigation.

