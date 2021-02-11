NYSEG Upgrading Transmission Line In Putnam County

Following multiple large-scale storms that left thousands in the Hudson Valley without power in recent years, NYSEG announced that it is working to upgrade its transmission system in Putnam County to aid customers during future weather events.

The company announced this week that it is working to replace nearly three miles of existing 46 kV line and poles along the route to improve service to approximately 2,377 customers in the Town of Patterson and Town of Southeast.

NYSEG Project Manager Gideon Oppong-Darko said that “this project will bring greater reliability to the area, improve the resiliency of the system against severe weather and increase energy capacity to help meet growing demand.”

Officials said that crews are working to replace poles, equipment, and wire that run between the Kent and Tilly Foster substations. The wire is being upgraded to allow for increased electricity capacity to meet growing energy demand in the area.

The new poles are larger in diameter, which will make them more resilient to strong winds and other adverse weather. Additionally, the project reduces the number of poles along the route, lessening the visual impact of the electricity transmission equipment.

According to NYSEG, “because these lines extend over existing wetlands, the company is taking extra care to reduce the impact on the environmentally sensitive area.

“The use of timber mats designed to handle heavy machinery and equipment will protect the soft ground from trucks and other vehicles,” they said, noting that special permitting was required from the towns, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection before the project got underway.

“Special care is being taken in the area to protect the ecosystem and the turtle habitats,” Oppong-Darko said.

The project could lead to minor traffic jams in the area as crews work along Noonan Drive, Towners Road, and Fair Street in Carmel.

“Our NYSEG crews will be seen working throughout the next few months in the area,” Oppong-Darko said. “We thank our customers in advance for their attentiveness as they pass through work zones. This will allow crews to complete the upgrades safely and efficiently.”

