NYSEG Making Upgrades In Carmel To Improve Reliability

More reliable power is coming to thousands of Putnam County residents as NYSEG kicks off an extensive project to make improvements to the power grid in Carmel.

New York State Electric & Gas announced a pair of projects - one on the north side of town along Horsepound Road and one in the southern part of Carmel, along Stebbings Road.

According to NYSEG, the projects - part of the company’s “Resiliency Program” - will upgrade approximately three miles of power lines and bring enhanced reliability to approximately 4,107 residential and business customers.

Officials said that crews will be installing new “SCADA” switches, that will allow the company to temporarily switch which circuit is powering a customer’s home or business, providing additional sources of power supply.

One of the circuits being improved also serves the Carmel town hall and police department and Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department firehouse and will allow them improved reliability and resiliency.

Additionally, the poles being installed for the new project are wider in diameter than the poles previously used, making them more resilient to the impacts of wind

“NYSEG is committed to making investments that enhance the reliability of service for the communities we serve,” Andy Gumkowski, Manager of Resiliency Field Projects at NYSEG said. “These upgrades, once completed, will strengthen the system against severe weather events and reduce the duration of outages should an incident occur.”

During the projects, officials warned that there could be minor traffic delays in the area crews are working. Construction has already started and is expected to be completed at some point next month.

“Our NYSEG crews will be seen working throughout the next few months on Stebbins Road and Horsepound Road in Carmel,” Gumkowski added. “These are high-traffic areas, so we thank our customers in advance for their attentiveness as they pass through work zones. This will allow crews to complete the upgrades safely and efficiently.”

