Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Number Of Putnam COVID-19 Hospitalizations Falls To Lowest Amount During Pandemic: New Totals

Zak Failla
A look at the latest data surrounding the pandemic in Putnam County.
The number of hospitalizations in Putnam County has dropped to the lowest number since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis began in early March.

Nine COVID-19 patients were in Putnam Hosptial, two less than the day before, as of Wednesday, May 13, the county's Department of Health reported.

There have now been 1,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Putnam County residents, which have resulted in 56 fatalities. According to the Department of Health, 1,258 COVID-19 patients have been treated for the virus and released.

There are currently 39 active COVID-19 cases in Putnam County.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

  • Carmel: 414 (2 new);
  • Southeast: 256 (4);
  • Kent: 230;
  • Putnam Valley: 159 (1);
  • Patterson: 127;
  • Phillipstown: 112 (1).

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,258,907 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 340,661 testing positive for the virus as of May 13. There have been 22,013 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

