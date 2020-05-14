Number Of Putnam COVID-19 Hospitalizations Falls To Lowest Amount During Pandemic: New Totals

The number of hospitalizations in Putnam County has dropped to the lowest number since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis began in early March.

Nine COVID-19 patients were in Putnam Hosptial, two less than the day before, as of Wednesday, May 13, the county's Department of Health reported.

There have now been 1,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Putnam County residents, which have resulted in 56 fatalities. According to the Department of Health, 1,258 COVID-19 patients have been treated for the virus and released.

There are currently 39 active COVID-19 cases in Putnam County.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

Carmel: 414 (2 new);

Southeast: 256 (4);

Kent: 230;

Putnam Valley: 159 (1);

Patterson: 127;

Phillipstown: 112 (1).

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,258,907 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 340,661 testing positive for the virus as of May 13. There have been 22,013 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

