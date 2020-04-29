Number Of Putnam COVID-19 Cases Approaches 1,100: Latest Breakdown By Town

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is approaching 1,100 in Putnam County.

There were 29 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the county Department of Health, bringing the total to 1,067 since the outbreak began 60 days ago.

There were at least two new cases in each Putnam County town, with two more reported deaths, bringing the total to 45 county residents who have died from the virus since the outbreak started.

According to the Putnam County Department of Health, there are currently 13 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, while they are still monitoring 72 potential cases.

Since the outbreak began in early March, 994 COVID-19 patients have been treated and released from Putnam Hospital and are no longer isolated or quarantined.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County is as follows:

Carmel: 351 (12 new);

Kent: 200 (5);

Southeast: 195 (4);

Putnam Valley: 134 (2);

Philipstown: 97 (3);

Patterson: 90 (3).

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 299,691 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities, though the virus appears to be stabilizing statewide.

