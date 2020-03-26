Number Of Putnam County COVID-19 Cases Hits 109

A total of 16 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Putnam County

That brings the total number of cases to 109 in the county, the Putnam County Department of Health said late Thursday afternoon, March 26.

"Now is the time to focus on slowing the spread and flattening the curve," the department said. "By staying home, you can be part of the solution."

Emergency Services and the Putnam County Department of Health (PCDOH) are asking residents to help reduce the incoming call volume now and in the coming weeks.

Putnam County residents can now call the easy-to-remember 2-1-1 number for updated, non-emergent Coronavirus information.

As a timely reminder, 2-1-1 is a universally recognizable number that builds a critical connection, especially in times of need, between individuals and families and the appropriate community-based organizations and government agencies.

“Keeping the phone lines open for our health department, hospitals, 9-1-1 staff and community partners is a top priority,” said Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell. “They are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of you the resident. The 211 operators are now able to answer Putnam-related questions or direct you to the proper resources. We thank them for stepping in to help in this evolving situation.”

Tom Gabriel, President and CEO, United Way of Westchester and Putnam says, “We’re pleased to now partner with Putnam County to support its residents. We have worked with Westchester County with great success. People should know that by calling the United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline for COVID-19 information, you reduce the call volume that might otherwise bog down 9-1-1 dispatchers.”

The 2-1-1 operators are equipped with the latest updates from Putnam as the impact of Coronavirus evolves.

Callers to 2-1-1 can receive reliable information such as, symptoms of the virus, how to access vital services and up to date case numbers. Their website at www.uwwp.org also provides updated numbers of confirmed cases in Putnam, Westchester and the surrounding counties.

The mission of the Putnam County Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB), is to improve and protect the health of the Putnam County community, composed of nearly 100,000 residents.

Core services include community health assessment, disease surveillance and control, emergency preparedness, environmental health protection, family health promotion and health education.

For more information, please visit our County website at putnamcountyny.com ; or visit our social media sites on Facebook at www.facebook.com/putnamhealthny and Twitter @PutnamHealthNY .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.