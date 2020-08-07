Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
New Isaias Power Outage Update: Estimated Restoration Times; Putnam Communities Most Affected

Zak Failla
Central Hudson crews work to repair damage on Thursday afternoon.
Central Hudson crews work to repair damage on Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

There may be light at the end of the tunnel for some Putnam County residents as crews continue cleaning up from the wreckage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

NYSEG said that it expects that 95 percent of its customers will have power restored no later than 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

Central Hudson estimated that power will be restored to all Putnam County residents no later than 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 after working through the night.

Central Hudson was reporting just 750 of its 5,160 residents are still without power, while NYSEG had 15,646 of its 38,693 Putnam customers reporting outages.

According to NYSEG and Central Hudson, outages in Putnam were still being reported in:

  • Carmel: 4,519;
  • Kent: 3,846;
  • Patterson: 2,770;
  • Southeast: 2,581;
  • Putnam Valley: 2,049;
  • Philipstown: 722;
  • Brewster: 58;
  • Cold Spring: 26;
  • Nelsonville: 2;

“Our crews have made tremendous progress in restoring power to our homes and businesses in the wake of a historic storm,” Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Operations and Engineering for Central Hudson said. 

“As we continue our efforts, each new repair will restore service to fewer homes and businesses, and even single homes, as crews tackle pockets of extensive damage. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to complete these restorations.”

NYSEG said that the company "continues to obtain additional resources from throughout the country and Canada. 

"Currently, approximately 38,000 customers out of the total 124,361 customers impacted are without power in the company’s Brewster division, which includes Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester counties. The company previously announced that it expects that 95 percent of customers will have power restored by 11 p.m. on Monday." 

