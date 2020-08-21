Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

News

Man Sentenced For Stealing Appliances With Fake Credit Card In Northern Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Yonkers man used a fake credit card at Atlantic Appliance in Yorktown.
A Yonkers man used a fake credit card at Atlantic Appliance in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man will avoid time behind bars after being busted using a fake credit card to illegally purchase appliances last year.

Yonkers resident Rahul Masih has been sentenced after pleading guilty in October last year to attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Last week, Masih was sentenced in Westchester County Court to five years probation after paying $2,580 in restitution to Atlantic Appliance in Yorktown, where he used the credit card.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that on Aug. 3, 2018, Masih received an appliance to be delivered to a Park Avenue address in Yonkers that had been purchased with a fraudulent credit card.

Two days earlier, Scarpino said Masih received a delivery a few houses away from that address of a similar purchase with the same company. He alleged the appliance was for renovations though when employees arrived to make the second delivery, they were suspicious because they recognized Masih and the close proximity of the two locations.

According to Scarpino, the payment for the first delivery had been reversed for fraud. Masih was found to have a forged Pennsylvania driver’s license bearing his picture which was the basis for the charged crime.

Scarpino said the delivery team called the police and detained Masih until Yonkers Police officers arrived and arrested him. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 last year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.