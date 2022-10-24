Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter While Driving Drunk In Putnam, Police Say

A man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette and killing a 37-year-old woman while allegedly drunk.

The Putnam County crash took place around 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 in Carmel on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive.

According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, when officers arrived on the scene they found discovered a white Chevrolet Corvette with heavy damage after running off the road and striking a tree.

A female passenger, a 37-year-old resident of New York City was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, Bodo said.

The vehicle operator, a 74-year-old male resident of Putnam Valley, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

The unidentified man was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 cash or $50,000 secured bond.

The identities of both parties are not being released at this time pending official notification of the victim’s family.

Carmel Police Detectives were assisted in the investigation into this incident by the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

The investigation continues.

