Man Arrested, Ordered To Remove Couch Abandoned On Putnam County Property

A 50-year-old man was charged with trespassing and violating the local law in the town of Putnam Valley after he was caught on surveillance footage illegally dumping a couch and other unwanted objects on an area property.

After he was identified by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, a deputy met Orange County resident Eric Young, of Newburgh, and watched him remove the dumped furniture from the property in the town of Putnam Valley.

According to the department, Deputy Kevin Radovich was flagged down by the groundskeeper of the Blair Lodge on Peekskill Hollow Road on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The groundskeeper reported that two days earlier, surveillance footage on the property that he managed captured a man driving a pink Dodge van discarding a couch and other items.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, the deputy had law enforcement officers at the Westchester County Real-Time Crime Center run the license plate number captured in the video.

A search revealed that the number was registered to a van of the same make and model as the one captured in the footage, but colored blue, that belonged to Young.

Young was charged with a misdemeanor for trespassing and ticketed for a town law prohibiting abandoning property and littering on property that they do not own.

