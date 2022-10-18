Contact Us
Mahopac Man Gets 15 Years For Sexual Conduct With Child

Ben Crnic
A Putnam County man has been sentenced for engaging in sexual conduct with a child in Ossining.
A man has been sentenced for engaging in sexual conduct with a child in Westchester County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 34-year-old Putnam County resident Segundo Loja-Mayancela, of Mahopac, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Rocah said Loja-Mayancela had subjected a minor to intercourse and other sexual acts on numerous occasions in Ossining, which began in January 2017 when the victim was 10 years old and ended in October 2019.

Loja-Mayancela was arrested on May 20 by Ossining Police after an investigation, and he pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Rocah said. 

Loja-Mayancela will have to register as a sex offender after completing his sentence. 

