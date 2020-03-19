Latest Positive COVID-19 Case Brings Putnam's Total To Six

An additional positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Putnam County after

three other new cases were confirmed earlier in the day, on Thursday March 19.

This brings the county total to six.

The individuals have been quarantined at home and will continue to be monitored carefully, the Putnam County Department of Health said.

"Our communicable disease staff is interviewing these individuals to learn about their movements, and identify all close contacts," the department said in a statement. "Contact tracing then begins, which includes asking for a detailed history of where they have traveled, worked, shopped, and more.

"On the basis of these answers, communicable disease staff will compile a list of people who may have been potentially exposed. Staff then contacts each of these people to explain their risk."

Regular communication and monitoring for symptoms of the disease will continue for the contacts, the department said.

The first two cases in Putnam were reported on Sunday, March 15.

The specific locations of the cases have not been released.

"We do not release the name or town of the residents who have positive results," the department said. "PCDOH follows HIPAA (patient privacy) and New York State DOH regulations, protecting this information."

