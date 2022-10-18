Contact Us
Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of I-84 In Putnam County

Nicole Valinote
I-84 in East Fishkill
I-84 in East Fishkill Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials issued an alert about an upcoming lane closure on a stretch of I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

Motorists in Dutchess and Putnam counties should plan for a lane closure on I-84 eastbound and westbound between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in East Fishkill and Exit 68 (I-684) in Southeast, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is set to take place from Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 21, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., to facilitate bridge maintenance, officials said.

