Isaias New Update: These Putnam County Communities Most Affected By Power Outages

Thousands of Putnam County residents had power restored overnight, but nearly 40,000 remain in the dark a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

NYSEG was reporting that 34,150 of its 38,693 customers were still without power, while 3,621 of Central Hudson’s 5,160 Putnam County customers were waiting to have power restored as of around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

According to Central Hudson, full-service restoration is expected to be completed over several days, and potentially into the weekend.

Nearly 500 line workers and tree personnel, including mutual aid crews, have been made available to repair a reported 1,170 damage locations, with hundreds of additional employees and personnel working in different support roles.

A breakdown of NYSEG outages in Putnam County, by municipality:

Carmel: 12,717;

Kent: 5,815;

Southeast: 5,220;

Putnam Valley: 5,088;

Patterson: 4,422;

Brewster: 818

Central Hudson was repairing outages in Philipstown (2,475), Cold Spring (992), and Nelsonville (154).

