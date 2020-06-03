I-84 Stretch Closed Due To Large Protest

This story has been updated.

A stretch of I-84 is closed due to protestors on the highway.

The closure is between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

The protest began on Main Street early in the afternoon with more than 1,000 people.

A smaller amount, but still in the hundreds, then proceeded to the interstate.

Other protests are planned for this afternoon in Fairfield County in New Canaan and Stamford.

