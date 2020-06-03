Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
I-84 Stretch Closed Due To Large Protest

Daily Voice
Road closed
Road closed Photo Credit: Pixabay

This story has been updated.

A stretch of I-84 is closed due to protestors on the highway.

The closure is between exits 4 and 5 in Danbury at 3 p.m.  on Wednesday, June 3.

The protest began on Main Street early in the afternoon with more than 1,000 people.

A smaller amount, but still in the hundreds, then proceeded to the interstate.

Other protests are planned for this afternoon in Fairfield County in New Canaan and Stamford.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

