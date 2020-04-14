Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Storm Slams Putnam, Dutchess

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The Central Hudson Outage Map on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo Credit: Central Hudson

Thousands of Putnam and Dutchess County residents are still without power a day after thunderstorms rocked the region, taking down trees and power lines.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Central Hudson was reporting 323 active outages, which were impacting 4,512 Dutchess residents, and 498 Putnam residents. NYSEG crews were still working to restore power to 416 customers in Dutchess and 9,595 in Putnam.

A Central Hudson spokesperson said that the utility company restored service to nearly 22,000 homes and businesses overnight, and crews are still working around the clock. More than 100 outages were still being reported in Beacon, Clinton, East Fishkill, Fishkill, Hyde Park, North East, Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Union Vale, Wappinger, and Philipstown.

In Putnam, NYSEG reported outages in Carmel (4,370), Kent (2,785), Putnam Valley (1,041), Southeast (371), Patterson (119), and Pawling (7).

According to Central Hudson, “crews and personnel from other utilities will continue to work on power restoration from yesterday's high wind activity. We expect that repairs will likely take place today and Wednesday. Estimated Restoration Times will be posted on this website as soon as they become available.”

