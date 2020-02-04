Four New Deaths Linked To COVID-19 Reported In Dutchess

Four new deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have been reported in Dutchess County.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health announced the fatalities on Thursday, April 2.

All patients had underlying conditions that were risk factors, none were under health department monitoring.

Age and gender of the deceased are as follows:

83-year-old woman

79-year-old man

82-year-old man

28-year-old man

A total of nine Dutchess residents have now died due to the virus.

There are now more than 590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess County. There are now 40 people confirmed as recovered (individuals who have resolved symptoms and are no longer being monitored by DBCH.)

“Today brings more heartbreaking loss for Dutchess County and we extend our prayers and condolences to the families and friends of these four neighbors," County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "We have a long battle ahead of us and we must all do our part to end this pandemic.

"Dutchess County Government, healthcare professionals, first responders and other essential workers are fighting on the frontline to support those who need health during this crisis. We need the support of every citizen to keep doing their part - stay home; stay healthy; stop the spread.”

Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said testing is more widely available.

"If you believe you have symptoms, especially if you have other health risk factors, please contact your primary-care physician to be tested and ensure follow-up monitoring," Vaidian said. "Just as importantly, for all those who are healthy – stay home to stay healthy and keep others healthy.

"It is possible to have COVID-19 and not be experiencing symptoms which is why staying home is critical – so you don’t pass it along to someone with a weaker immune system. Stay home and save lives."

Dutchess County Government continues to provide residents the most current information and guidance on its website, dutchessny.gov/coronavirus , its Coronavirus hotline, (845) 486-3555, and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

