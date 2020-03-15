First Putnam COVID-19 Cases Reported In Latest State Totals

The first confirmed cases of the novel strain of the coronavirus were reported in Putnam County.

The two in Putnam are among 69 new COVID-19 cases in New York the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 729.

That's 122 cases more than the next highest state: Washington, which has 607 cases.

State health authorities, who attended a news conference by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany on Sunday, March 15, did not disclose the exact locations involving any of the new cases, including Putnam.

The two individuals have been quarantined at home and will continue to be monitored carefully, the Putnam County Department of Health said in a statement early Sunday evening.

Contact tracing is underway and those that are found to have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case will be notified by the PCDOH and precautionary or mandatory quarantine will be established for each person, the department said.

Of those who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany County: 8 (3 new)

Broome County: 1

Delaware County: 1

Dutchess County: 7 (3 new)

Erie County: 3

Greene County: 2 (2 new)

Herkimer County: 1

Monroe County: 2

Montgomery County: 1 (1 new)

Nassau County: 98 (5 new)

New York City: 329 (29 new)

Orange County: 6

Putnam County: 2 (2 new)

Rockland County: 13

Saratoga County: 3

Schenectady County: 2

Suffolk County: 47 (6 new)

Tioga County: 1

Tompkins County: 1

Ulster County: 5

Westchester County: 196 (18 new)

