Dump Truck Strikes Overpass On I-684, Sending Debris Flying, Causing Closure

A dump truck hit an overpass on I-684, leading to the closure of the roadway in Northern Westchester County.

The crash took place northbound late in the morning on Tuesday, June 16, in Bedford, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

According to Hicks, the hydraulics apparently malfunctioned on a 2000 Kenworth dump truck, causing the dump truck's body to strike the Route 35 overpass, sending debris flying.

The truck's body was torn from the truck and came to rest, blocking all three lanes of I-684.

The overpass received minor damage and the driver was not injured, Hicks said.

A 2016 Ford van struck by debris from dump body hitting the overpass received minor damage. The driver was not injured.

The highway reopened about an hour later after the truck was towed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.