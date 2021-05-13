Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
COVID-19: Vaccine Appointments For Kids Ages 12 To 15 Start In Putnam County

Zak Failla
Adolescents in Putnam County can now book appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 can now make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Department of Health opened a clinic on Thursday, May 13 at Lakeview Plaza in Brewster that is now open to all New Yorkers who are 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in the state.

Pfizer vaccines are available to all minors who provide proof of age and have the consent of a parent or guardian.

As of Thursday, the first day the shot was available to younger New Yorkers, some vaccination sites had lines flooding out the door with parents and children looking to get vaccinated.

Appointments can be made here to receive the Pfizer vaccine, with some walk-ins to be accepted. 

