COVID-19: This Age Group Has Most Of Putnam County's 213 Cases

The 40 to 49 age group accounts for the most cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County with 49 of the county's 213 confirmed case as of Wednesday, April 1.
The 50-59 age group is second with 45, followed by the 30-39 age group with 39, according to the Putnam County Department of Health. (See top image above.)
Men account for 129 of the cases in the county (60.5 percent; first image above on the bottom).
Of those who have tested positive, 19 are being hospitalized.
A breakdown of cases by town by percentage is shown in the second image above.
The breakdown by number of cases is as follows:
- Carmel, 78
- Southeast, 39
- Kent, 32
- Patterson, 25
- Putnam Valley, 22
- Philipstown, 17
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.