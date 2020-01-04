COVID-19: This Age Group Has Most Of Putnam County's 213 Cases

The 40 to 49 age group accounts for the most cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County with 49 of the county's 213 confirmed case as of Wednesday, April 1.

The 50-59 age group is second with 45, followed by the 30-39 age group with 39, according to the Putnam County Department of Health. (See top image above.)

Men account for 129 of the cases in the county (60.5 percent; first image above on the bottom).

Of those who have tested positive, 19 are being hospitalized.

A breakdown of cases by town by percentage is shown in the second image above.

The breakdown by number of cases is as follows:

Carmel, 78

Southeast, 39

Kent, 32

Patterson, 25

Putnam Valley, 22

Philipstown, 17

