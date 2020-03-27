COVID-19: Rundown Of Putnam County Positive Cases By Town

With the number of local cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increasing daily, it is essential that county residents continue to stay at home, stay safe and practice social distancing, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said, in announcing on Friday, Match 27 a rundown of cases by each of the county's towns.

“We need to do our best to slow the spread of the outbreak, to flatten the curve, and protect our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” Odell said. “I really want to commend all of our residents for taking these orders as seriously as they have. The public response countywide has been fantastic.”

As of Friday morning, March 27, Putnam County had 106 positive COVID-19 cases, with 56 percent in the Town of Carmel (52.8 percent). Every town in the county has positive cases. (See image above.) The majority of those testing positive are men with the age range of 30 to 39 having the most cases, followed by 50 to 59. (See the right-side portions of the image above.)

Here is the breakdown of positive cases by town:

Carmel 56

Kent 13

Patterson 6

Phillipstown 6

Putnam Valley 8

Southeast 17

"We are working hard at trying to get a state-run testing site in Putnam County, so that we can have the most accurate and complete information on the outbreak as quickly as possible," Odell said.

