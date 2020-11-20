COVID-19: Putnam Sees Spike In Cases Over Two Weeks; Breakdown By Town

There have been nearly 400 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last two weeks in Putnam, bringing the total to more than 2,400, with four new hospitalizations, according to the county's Department of Health.

A total of 73,896 COVID tests have been administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 2,465 positive cases (398 new), the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown on Friday, Nov. 20.

There have been 64 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began eight months ago.

The county is currently monitoring 160 active COVID-19 cases, and 2,305 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 855 (140 new);

Southeast: 568 (99);

Kent: 350 (44);

Putnam Valley: 273 (40);

Patterson: 250 (54);

Philipstown: 169 (21).

In the past 24 hours, 205,466 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 5,468 testing positive. The 2.66 percent infection rate is down from 2.72 percent the day before.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 17,386,368 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 579,382 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,257 COVID-19 fatalities.

