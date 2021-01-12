COVID-19: Putnam Sees 600+ New Cases, One New Fatality; Latest Breakdown By Town

Putnam reported the second COVID-19 death in as many weeks as the county saw hundreds of newly confirmed cases confirmed in the past week as the Hudson Valley combats the second wave of the virus as it rolls through the region.

Putnam County officials reported 613 new cases in the last week in the latest data released by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 5,658 cases out of 118,760 COVID-19 tests administered since the virus started spreading in early March last year.

There are currently 26 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and the county is monitoring 455 active cases. The new virus-related death brought the total to 68 in the latest update from the Putnam County Department of Health.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health on Monday, Jan. 11:

Carmel: 2,060 (198 new);

Southeast: 1,210 (99);

Kent: 738 (81);

Putnam Valley: 649 (89);

Patterson: 529 (57);

Philipstown: 472 (89).

Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

