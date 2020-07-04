Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
COVID-19: Putnam Holding Drive-Through Testing

Kathy Reakes
Putnam County will open a drive-thru COVID-19 site.
Putnam County will open a drive-thru COVID-19 site. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Putnam County Department of Health will host a drive-through testing site for county residents with COVID-19 symptoms.

The testing clinic, which is set to run from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, requires residents to answer a pre-screening survey at surveygizmo.com to be considered for testing, the health department said.

Those who meet the criteria will need to provide proof of residency. Health care workers and first responders will be given first priority.

The department has not revealed the location of the site but will do so once you are selected to be tested.

As of Monday, April 6, Putnam County had 343 positive cases of COVID-19.

“Do not call the health department; a staff member will call you on Monday, April 6, if you meet the criteria for testing,” the agency said on its Facebook page.

