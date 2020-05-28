COVID-19: Putnam County Tops 1,400 Cases, Breakdown By Town

With 10 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam residents, the county total has now topped 1,400 since the outbreak began in mid-March.

In Putnam County, 8,064 residents have been tested, with 1,405 testing positive for the virus. The number of active cases is down to 21, while eight are still hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak began, 1,383 COVID-19 patients have been treated and have resolved and cleared by health officials. Fifty-eight COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Putnam residents.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

Carmel: 442 (2 new);

Southeast: 299 (4);

Kent: 240 (1);

Putnam Valley: 170 (0);

Patterson: 138 (1);

Phillipstown: 116 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 1,876,789 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 366,733 testing positive for the virus as of Thursday, May 28. There have been 23,722 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

