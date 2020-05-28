Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 22-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Motorcycle
News

COVID-19: Putnam County Tops 1,400 Cases, Breakdown By Town

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, by percentage. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH

With 10 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam residents, the county total has now topped 1,400 since the outbreak began in mid-March.

In Putnam County, 8,064 residents have been tested, with 1,405 testing positive for the virus. The number of active cases is down to 21, while eight are still hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak began, 1,383 COVID-19 patients have been treated and have resolved and cleared by health officials. Fifty-eight COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Putnam residents.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

  • Carmel: 442 (2 new);
  • Southeast: 299 (4);
  • Kent: 240 (1);
  • Putnam Valley: 170 (0);
  • Patterson: 138 (1);
  • Phillipstown: 116 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 1,876,789 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 366,733 testing positive for the virus as of Thursday, May 28. There have been 23,722 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.