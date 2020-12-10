COVID-19: Positive-Test Rate Dramatically Rises In Putnam County; Breakdown By Town

Putnam County is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections that hasn't been seen since the virus first began surging through the region in early March.

During the 37-day stretch between Thanksgiving and the beginning of the new year, Putnam is experiencing a spike in new cases as the infection rate for those taking COVID-19 tests in the county continues to climb.

In response, the county Department of Health issued an alert cautioning of the spike in cases.

"Positivity rates of COVID-19 have continued to increase in Putnam County. During the holiday season, it is important to have celebrations with just household members to slow the spread of the coronavirus," they posted online on Thursday, Dec. 10. "Remember to mask up, keep your distance, and wash your hands."

The latest data on infection rates, according to the state Department of Health:

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 1,036 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 89 positive cases for an infection rate of 8.6 percent;

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 962 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 65 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.8 percent;

Thursday, Dec. 3: 993 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 69 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.9 percent;

Friday, Dec. 4: 1,007 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 126 positive cases for an infection rate of 12.5 percent;

Saturday, Dec. 5: 1,028 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 98 positive cases for an infection rate of 9.5 percent;

Sunday, Dec. 6: 681 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 37 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.4 percent;

Monday, Dec. 7: 874 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 60 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.9 percent;

Tuesday, Dec. 8: 722 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 61 positive cases for an infection rate of 8.4 percent.

The average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days in Putnam County rose from 6.7 percent to 8.2 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 6.3 percent to 7.5 percent.

There have been nearly 450 new positive COVID-19 cases reported last week in Putnam, bringing the total to more than 3,100, with several new hospitalizations, according to the county's Department of Health.

A total of 85,280 COVID tests have been administered in Putnam County, which has resulted in 3,164 positive cases (442 new), the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown of the numbers.

There have been 64 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began nine months ago.

The county is currently monitoring 153 active COVID-19 cases, and 3,011 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus and making it through a two-week incubation period.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, by town, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 1,126 (164 new);

Southeast: 718 (93);

Kent: 457 (73);

Patterson: 339 (57);

Putnam Valley: 327 (36);

Philipstown: 197 (19).

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.