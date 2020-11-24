Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Brand-New Forecasts Released For Thanksgiving Eve, Day
News

COVID-19: Popular Area Shop Closes Due To Exposure

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Village Jerk, located on Main Street in Beacon.
Village Jerk, located on Main Street in Beacon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular area store has temporarily closed due to exposure to COVID-19.

Village Jerk, located on Main Street in Beacon, sells beef, pork, elk, yak, bison, venison, duck, turkey, chicken, ostrich, trout, salmon and vegan jerky, as well as varieties of hot sauce.

"It seems with all the plexiglass, sanitizer, masks, distancing and isolating, we have been exposed to Covid," the shop wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, Nov. 22.

As a result, the store will be closed for a period of 14 days.

"Note all touchpoints are sanitized and Lysol is sprayed every two hours, every day, in the shop and we are masked behind plexiglass for patrons' safety, so protocols have been followed," the store wrote. "As a business, we are devastated to lose black Friday, small biz Saturday, Hop & Shop, and any biz for that matter. 

"Short of it is times have been and continue to be tough but we’re tougher! We are so looking forward to seeing your smiling eyes in December."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.