COVID-19: Popular Area Shop Closes Due To Exposure

A popular area store has temporarily closed due to exposure to COVID-19.

Village Jerk, located on Main Street in Beacon, sells beef, pork, elk, yak, bison, venison, duck, turkey, chicken, ostrich, trout, salmon and vegan jerky, as well as varieties of hot sauce.

"It seems with all the plexiglass, sanitizer, masks, distancing and isolating, we have been exposed to Covid," the shop wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, Nov. 22.

As a result, the store will be closed for a period of 14 days.

"Note all touchpoints are sanitized and Lysol is sprayed every two hours, every day, in the shop and we are masked behind plexiglass for patrons' safety, so protocols have been followed," the store wrote. "As a business, we are devastated to lose black Friday, small biz Saturday, Hop & Shop, and any biz for that matter.

"Short of it is times have been and continue to be tough but we’re tougher! We are so looking forward to seeing your smiling eyes in December."

