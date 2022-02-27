COVID-19: New York Sets Date Mask Mandate For Schools Will End

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the statewide mask requirement for schools will be lifted in the coming days.

The school mask requirement will end effective Wednesday, March 2, Hochul said.

She said the decision was made as the number of new COVID-19 cases has declined and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated guidance.

Hochul added that counties and cities in New York can still choose to require masks in schools.

A statewide mask requirement will remain in place for certain facilities, such as state-regulated health care settings.

