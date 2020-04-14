Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Cases, Town-By-Town Breakdown In Putnam

Joe Lombardi
A look at Putnam County cases by age groups (top) and by gender (below). Photo Credit: Putnam County Health Department

There are now 634 cases on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County.

Here's the latest breakdown by town, as of Tuesday, April 14:

  • Carmel 227
  • Southeast 119
  • Kent 103
  • Putnam Valley 72
  • Patterson 57
  • Philipstown 56

A total of 26 people are now being hospitalized for the virus.

There have been 20 COVID deaths in Putnam, with two happening in the last 24 hours.

For a look at Putnam County cases by age groups and by gender, see the image above.

