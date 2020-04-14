COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Cases, Town-By-Town Breakdown In Putnam

There are now 634 cases on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County.
Here's the latest breakdown by town, as of Tuesday, April 14:
- Carmel 227
- Southeast 119
- Kent 103
- Putnam Valley 72
- Patterson 57
- Philipstown 56
A total of 26 people are now being hospitalized for the virus.
There have been 20 COVID deaths in Putnam, with two happening in the last 24 hours.
For a look at Putnam County cases by age groups and by gender, see the image above.
