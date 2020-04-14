COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Cases, Town-By-Town Breakdown In Putnam

There are now 634 cases on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County.

Here's the latest breakdown by town, as of Tuesday, April 14:

Carmel 227

Southeast 119

Kent 103

Putnam Valley 72

Patterson 57

Philipstown 56

A total of 26 people are now being hospitalized for the virus.

There have been 20 COVID deaths in Putnam, with two happening in the last 24 hours.

For a look at Putnam County cases by age groups and by gender, see the image above.

