COVID-19: New First-Dose Moderna Vaccination Clinic Scheduled In Putnam County

Putnam County will be hosting a special vaccination clinic for those eligible in New York to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week

County health officials announced that a first-dose Moderna COVID-19 clinic has been scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 for all eligible priority groups at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison.

Anyone who utilized the vaccination center must be available to receive their second dose on Thursday, May 6.

Eligible priority groups include:

Putnam residents who are 18 years of age and older;

Putnam residents with comorbidities;

Essential workers who live or work in Putnam;

Healthcare workers who live or are employed in Putnam.

“Do not register for an appointment if you do not meet these criteria,” officials said. “You will be turned away at the door.

“Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment time. If you are more than 30 minutes late, your appointment will be forfeited.”

Officials made note that more vaccination centers are scheduled to be opened in the coming weeks as more allocations of the vaccine are provided to Putnam County.

