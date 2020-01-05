Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Amid 'Dangerous' Uptick In Domestic Violence, NY Launches Online, Text Services
News

COVID-19: New Diagnostic Drive-Through Testing Clinic Scheduled In Putnam

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic has been scheduled in Putnam County.
A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic has been scheduled in Putnam County. Photo Credit: Photos by Joe Abate

The Putnam County Department of Health has scheduled another novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic drive-through testing clinic for essential workers.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, the Department of Health will test 150 people who live or work at an essential organization in Putnam County. Health officials noted that this is a diagnostic testing facility, not an antibody testing site.

According to the Department of Health, testing supplies are limited, and to be eligible, one must have a history of COVID-19 symptoms, current symptoms, or come into close contact with a positive COVID-19 patient.

The Department of Health deemed essential workers to be:

  • Healthcare;
  • Police;
  • Fire;
  • Childcare;
  • Deliver;
  • Funeral home;
  • Postal workers;
  • Grocery store employees;
  • Convenience store workers;
  • Gas station clerks;
  • Transportation;
  • Utility;
  • Janitorial or cleaning;
  • Anyone working directly with the public.

Anyone interested in being tested must first complete a survey, and they will be contacted if they are selected for testing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.