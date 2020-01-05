COVID-19: New Diagnostic Drive-Through Testing Clinic Scheduled In Putnam

The Putnam County Department of Health has scheduled another novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic drive-through testing clinic for essential workers.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, the Department of Health will test 150 people who live or work at an essential organization in Putnam County. Health officials noted that this is a diagnostic testing facility, not an antibody testing site.

According to the Department of Health, testing supplies are limited, and to be eligible, one must have a history of COVID-19 symptoms, current symptoms, or come into close contact with a positive COVID-19 patient.

The Department of Health deemed essential workers to be:

Healthcare;

Police;

Fire;

Childcare;

Deliver;

Funeral home;

Postal workers;

Grocery store employees;

Convenience store workers;

Gas station clerks;

Transportation;

Utility;

Janitorial or cleaning;

Anyone working directly with the public.

Anyone interested in being tested must first complete a survey, and they will be contacted if they are selected for testing.

