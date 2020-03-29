Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of 142 Putnam County Positive Cases By Town

The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: now.ny.gov

Putnam County now has 142 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report was released Sunday, March 29.

“We need to do our best to slow the spread of the outbreak, to flatten the curve, and protect our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” County Executive MaryEllen Odell said. “I really want to commend all of our residents for taking these orders as seriously as they have. The public response countywide has been fantastic.”

Here is the breakdown of positive cases by town as of Sunday, March 29.:

  • Carmel 65
  • Kent 22
  • Patterson 12
  • Phillipstown 7
  • Putnam Valley 14
  • Southeast 22

