COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of 142 Putnam County Positive Cases By Town

Putnam County now has 142 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report was released Sunday, March 29.

“We need to do our best to slow the spread of the outbreak, to flatten the curve, and protect our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” County Executive MaryEllen Odell said. “I really want to commend all of our residents for taking these orders as seriously as they have. The public response countywide has been fantastic.”

Here is the breakdown of positive cases by town as of Sunday, March 29.:

Carmel 65

Kent 22

Patterson 12

Phillipstown 7

Putnam Valley 14

Southeast 22

