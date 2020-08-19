COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

There were no newly reported COVID-19 deaths reported in Putnam according to the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

There have now been 32,032 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 1,659 (13 new) positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began five months ago.

The county is currently monitoring seven COVID-19 cases, and 1,652 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the Department of Health:

Carmel: 537 (3 new);

Southeast: 366 (5);

Kent: 270 (3);

Putnam Valley: 189 (1);

Patterson: 169 (1);

Philipstown: 128 (0).

