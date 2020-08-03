COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

There were no newly reported COVID-19 deaths reported in Putnam according to the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

There have now been 26,754 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 1,626 positive cases, 54 percent of which were in men.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began five months ago.

The county is monitoring seven COVID-19 cases, and 1,616 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

Of the 1,626 confirmed cases, 328 were in people aged 50 to 59, followed by 40 to 49 (292), 30 to 39 (274); and 60 to 69 (213). There were less than 200 cases in any other age group.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the Department of Health:

Carmel: 525 (12 new);

Southeast: 359 (3);

Kent: 266 (3);

Putnam Valley: 186 (1);

Patterson: 163 (1);

Philipstown: 127 (1).

