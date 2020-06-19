COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Putnam Cases By Town

One new novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related death has been reported in Putnam County as it approaches Phase 3 of reopening the economy.

The latest data from the Putnam County Department of Health show that there have been 12,521 COVID-19 tests administered in the county since the pandemic hit more than three months ago, resulting in 1,485 (19 new) positive cases.

There have been 62 COVID-19 fatalities reported by the New York State Department of Health in Putnam County.

According to the health department, there are still at least nine active COVID-19 cases, with one still hospitalized at Putnam Hospital. Since the pandemic hit the Hudson Valley, 1,465 COVID-19 patients have been treated and are no longer isolated or quarantined.

Of the positive cases, 53 percent have been reported in men, while 47 percent have been reported in women.

Putnam County and the mid-Hudson Valley region are set to enter Phase 3 as of Tuesday, June 23.

In Phase 3, indoor dining is permitted, as well as personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though all businesses will be under strict restrictions.

Cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County, by town:

Carmel: 461 (6 new);

Southeast: 329 (5);

Kent: 251 (2);

Putnam Valley: 177 (1);

Patterson: 145 (2);

Phillipstown: 122 (3).

According to the state Department of Health, 3,179,660 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 385,760 testing positive for the virus as of early Friday morning, June 19. There have been 24,661 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.