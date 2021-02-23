COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Putnam in the last week as the county approaches 100 fatalities since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Putnam County officials reported 238 newly confirmed cases in the latest data released by the Department of Health on Tuesday, Feb. 23, bringing the total to 8,157 total cases out of 159,790 COVID-19 tests administered since the virus started spreading in early March last year.

The new virus-related deaths brought the total to 86 in the county.

There are currently nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Putnam, down from 11, as the county monitors 259 active cases, up down from 286 last week.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health as of Feb. 23:

Carmel: 3,048 (89 new);

Southeast: 1,632 (30);

Kent: 1,033 (34);

Putnam Valley: 918 (25);

Patterson: 797 (23);

Philipstown: 729 (37).

There were 157,333 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 22, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 5,977 new cases for a 4.23 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day

There were 86 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that 91 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New Have have been administered as of 11 a.m. on Feb. 23.

A total of 2,477,825 first doses have been received, with 2,252,945 administered. New York has received 1,390,250 second doses, with 1,183,999 being administered to complete the vaccine.

Statewide, a total of 1,591,585 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 3.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,031 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

