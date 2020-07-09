COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

There were no new deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in the past week in Putnam according to the latest update from the county's Department of Health.

The department reported that as of Independence Day, there were no active COVID-19 cases, and no patients in Putnam Hospital being treated for the virus.

Since the pandemic hit the region in mid-March, there have been 18,709 COVID-19 tests administered in Putnam County, resulting in 1,542 confirmed cases. There have been 63 reported COVID-19 fatalities.

Carmel continues to have the largest number of COVID-19 cases. A breakdown of cases by town in Putnam:

Carmel: 485;

Southeast: 345;

Kent: 254;

Putnam Valley: 182;

Patterson: 153;

Philipstown: 123.

Statewide, 65,564 COVID-19 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, with 584 (0.89 percent) coming back positive, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, July 9. There are currently 851 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized in New York.

