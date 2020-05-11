Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

Zak Failla
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County by percentage. Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County Photo Credit: Putnam County DOH

Putnam County saw at least two dozen new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend as it begins approaching nearly 1,250 cases.

According to the latest information from the Putnam County Department of Health, there have now been 1,244 (24 new) cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, which have resulted in 55 deaths.

There are currently 13 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, with four being discharged after being cleared of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Each Putnam County town had multiple newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health announced. Of the confirmed cases, 53 percent have been men, and 47 percent were women.

The latest town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County, according to the Department of Health:

  • Carmel: 403 (11 new);
  • Southeast: 242 (4);
  • Kent: 223 (1);
  • Putnam Valley: 153 (1);
  • Patterson: 117 (5);
  • Philipstown: 106.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

